Missouri QB Will Face Sooners, Dad's Alma Mater

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) -- James Franklin's father was a standout tight end at Oklahoma before going on to the NFL.

Franklin lost interest in following in Willie Franklin's footsteps because Oklahoma viewed him as an athlete. Missouri wanted him to play quarterback and that sounded good to him.

Franklin will be the Tigers' starting quarterback Saturday against his dad's alma mater.

The 6-2, 225-pound sophomore from Corinth, Texas, said he wasn't an Oklahoma fan growing up, although he remembers watching some games on TV with his dad. Forget the family ties, though

Franklin just wants to help Missouri (2-1) upset a top-ranked Oklahoma team for the second straight season