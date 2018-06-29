Missouri Ranked No. 14 in AP Poll

By: Mihir Bhagat, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team is ranked No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. This is the team's highest ranking since they were ranked No. 7 in October 2010.

The Tigers went up 11 spots from No. 25, the highest jump in the rankings of any team this week.

This comes after they upset Georgia 41-26 on Saturday, who is now ranked No. 15. It is Missouri's first win against a Top 10 team on the road in 32 years. 

Mizzou is one of eight ranked SEC teams including No. 1 Alabama. They will host No. 22 Florida on October 19 followed by No. 11 South Carolina on October 26. 

