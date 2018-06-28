Missouri Ranks in Disaster Study

WASHINGTON (AP) - A new report says Missouri ranks higher than most states in planning for bioterror attacks and other public health emergencies. The report by the nonprofit group Trust for America's Health says Missouri meets eight of ten goals for emergency preparedness. The criteria include such things as whether states have enough people and equipment to deal with a chemical terrorism threat. One problem the report found is that Missouri and 40 other states have a nursing work force shortage. Missouri also is one of 24 states below the national median for the number of adults over 65 who have ever received pneumonia vaccine.