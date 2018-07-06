Missouri ranks last in a National Safety Council report

7 months 1 week 6 hours ago Tuesday, November 28 2017 Nov 28, 2017 Tuesday, November 28, 2017 3:20:00 PM CST November 28, 2017 in Continuous News
By: Ben Brady, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A rough Thanksgiving weekend on the road follows a theme found by the National Safety Council (NSC) in Missouri. 

Missouri ranked last in NSC's State of Safety report released this June. The NSC gave Missouri an “F” on its report that focused on road, home and workplace safety and ranked the state 51 out of 51.

In just road safety, Missouri ranked 49 out of 51 states. Highway Safety Program Administrator Scott Jones said things clearly need to change for a state ranked at the bottom for road safety. 

“We need to get the public on board. We need a culture change in this state,” Jones said. "We think zero is the only acceptable number in fatal crashes on the roads, and we need the public to get behind us and say this isn’t right.” 

Jones said to date there have been 822 fatal crashes in the state, which is a 4 percent decrease from last year to this point. 

There were 947 fatal crashes in 2016. Jones said that in 63 to 65 percent of fatal crashes involving victims inside of cars, the people who died were not wearing a seat belt. 

NSC’s report said there were 932 road safety-related deaths that could have been prevented with changes in legislation. 

The report talked about road safety such as seat belt usage and distracted and impaired drivers. Missouri does have a law currently banning texting and driving for those under 21, but it does not encompass all other drivers. The report faulted Missouri for not having a primary seat belt law and lacking in child safety regulations. 

“We need to stop people from drinking and driving. We need to have people obey the speed limit or slow down when it is snowing or raining. We need to have people put the phone down,” Jones said. “We should be able to go to the grocery store, travel across the sate without having to worry about dying in a car crash.”

Missouri is one of three states that does not have an all-driver texting ban. 

Jones said an important law that legislators should change is the secondary seat belt law used across the state, except for some cities and counties in Missouri. 

“Standardizing our safety belt law, making it a primary law would be a start,” he said. “Other states that have done that have really seen a big spike in use of safety belts, anywhere from 10 to 12 percent, and every percentage point in that is a life or lives saved.” 

No state received an “A” rating in NSC’s report.

More News

Grid
List

Randolph County woman works to provide food for children during summer
Randolph County woman works to provide food for children during summer
HIGBEE – Margaret Buschnell leads a group of volunteers who feed about 40 children every weekday in Randolph County. She... More >>
59 minutes ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 10:55:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Fire engulfs house in east Columbia
Fire engulfs house in east Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department is responding to a major house fire in the 2100 block of Alamos... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 10:09:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Ex-athletes say Ohio State doc groped, ogled men for years
Ex-athletes say Ohio State doc groped, ogled men for years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — On paper, Richard Strauss was a well-regarded Ohio State University physician who examined young athletes for... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 8:39:36 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Autopsy ordered in Missouri inmate death
Autopsy ordered in Missouri inmate death
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy has been ordered after an inmate death earlier this week at... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 8:06:02 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson expands drug take-back programs in Missouri
Gov. Parson expands drug take-back programs in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has expanded drug take-back programs in Missouri. The measure was signed... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 7:22:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

UPDATE: missing Overland Park teen found
UPDATE: missing Overland Park teen found
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - An amber alert for a missing teen in Overland Park, Kansas, has been cancelled after the... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 3:55:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Defendant in DeBrodie case denies allegations of neglect
Defendant in DeBrodie case denies allegations of neglect
FULTON - The support coordinator for Carl DeBrodie denies any allegations of negligence, according to legal documents. Tiffany Keipp... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 3:24:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Update - Suspect in May 3 homicide on Greeley Drive killed
Update - Suspect in May 3 homicide on Greeley Drive killed
COLUMBIA - The suspect wanted in relation to the May 3 homicide on Greeley Drive was killed on July 6... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Former neurosurgery resident sues the University of Missouri
Former neurosurgery resident sues the University of Missouri
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former neurosurgery resident has filed a lawsuit alleging the University of Missouri School of Medicine's chief... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Thai cave rescuers face race against time as oxygen levels drop
Thai cave rescuers face race against time as oxygen levels drop
(CNN) -- Pressure is mounting on Thai authorities to bring forward a rescue plan for 12 boys and their coach... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 6:40:00 AM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation
Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 5:11:00 AM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Fourth of July DWIs down from last year
Fourth of July DWIs down from last year
MISSOURI - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fewer DWIs and total crashes this Fourth of July. However, the counting... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Veteran remembers late brother-in-law through Honor Flight
Veteran remembers late brother-in-law through Honor Flight
JEFFERSON CITY - Ralph Beach is a 75 year old Korean War veteran who is still serving his fellow veterans.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 9:49:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Judge hears arguments on whether the governor can appoint a lieutenant governor
Judge hears arguments on whether the governor can appoint a lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY - A lawsuit on whether Gov. Mike Parson has the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor was... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 9:34:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Lanes closed after fatal crash along I-70
Lanes closed after fatal crash along I-70
COOPER COUNTY - Two multi-vehicle accidents in close range of each other shutdown eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County Thursday... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 8:55:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Search for child ends at Midway Travel Center
Search for child ends at Midway Travel Center
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department said a search had ended Thursday at Midway Travel Center, where a child... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 5:24:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

UPDATE: May be months before information released on death of Moniteau County child
UPDATE: May be months before information released on death of Moniteau County child
CALIFORNIA - Information on the death of a 5-year-old child Wednesday might not be available for months, according to a... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 4:19:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Advocacy group wants Parson to investigate state offices in DeBrodie case.
Advocacy group wants Parson to investigate state offices in DeBrodie case.
JEFFERSON CITY - An advocacy group is demanding Gov. Mike Parson do an administrative review of the Department of Mental... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
12am 74°
1am 72°
2am 69°
3am 65°