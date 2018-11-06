Missouri RB Josey Out for the Season

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Missouri tailback Henry Josey will not play this year after injuring his left knee in November against Texas.

Tigers coach Gary Pinkel says Josey is expected to make a full recovery. He says he saw Josey running during practice Sunday.

Josey tore his ACL, MCL and patellar tendon against the Longhorns, requiring two surgeries - one following the injury and another in the spring. He led the Tigers with 1,168 yards rushing in 10 games last year, with quarterback James Franklin finishing second with 981 yards.

Kendial Lawrence will start at tailback in Saturday's opener against Southeastern Louisiana. He also began the 2011 season atop the depth chart, before breaking his left leg in practice prior to the team's second game.

Pinkel made the announcement about Josey on Monday.