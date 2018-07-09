Missouri Reacts to Gonzales Resignation

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri senators Kit Bond and Claire McCaskill are reacting to Monday's resignation of Attorney General Alberto Gonzales. Bond says he's hopeful that Gonzales' departure will allow the Justice Department to get back to business as usual. In a statement, McCaskill expressed relief of the decision by Gonzales, who had come under fire over his honesty and competence. Bond tells KMOX Radio that Gonzales' problems inhibited him from speaking out on major issues, including defending the legality of the Bush administration's anti-terror programs. The Missouri Republican says that when it comes to confirming a replacement for Gonzales, he's hoping for the best but bracing for the worst from his Democratic colleagues. Democrat McCaskill said she's disappointed that it took Gonzales so long to resign, and that the delay is "another failure of leadership and display of incompetence by the Bush Administration.