Missouri Rebounds From First Loss

AMES, IA (AP) -- Matt Pressey led six players in double figures with 14 points and No. 9 Missouri bounced back from its first loss of the season by beating Iowa State 76-69 on Wednesday night.

Phil Pressey and Ricardo Ratliffe each added 12 points for the Tigers (15-1, 2-1 Big 12), who won their eighth straight against the Cyclones dating to 2008.

Missouri pushed a four-point lead to 72-66 on Ratliffe's hook shot with 32 seconds left. Iowa State's Chris Allen responded with a quick 3, but Marcus Denmon nailed four straight free throws to put the Cyclones away.

Scott Christopherson had 19 points and Allen scored 17 for Iowa State (12-4, 2-1), which lost for the first time in eight games.