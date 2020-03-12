Missouri receives $9.8 million federal grant to fight Coronavirus

COLUMBIA - The federal Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday Missouri will receive $9.8 million in grants to fight the coronavirus.

"These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country," said CDC Director Robert Redfield.

On Friday, President Trump signed an act to provide $8.3 billion to state and local governments to prepare against any COVID-19 outbreaks.

Missouri's grant award ranks 21st in the funding awarded to all 50 states.