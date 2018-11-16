Missouri Receives Federal Funds for Disaster Recovery

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon announced Missouri will receive $16.5 million in federal funds for a temporary disaster relief program on Wednesday.

The funds are part of the National Emergency Grant (NEG) designed to help with the clean up efforts for those affected by severe storms last year.

The Missouri Disaster Recovery Jobs Program is authorized to use the funds to create more than 1,000 jobs to assist in the clean up efforts such as clearing and removing debris, and public land and facility restoration in 29 Missouri counties. It is also authorize to help the temporary workers find jobs after the clean up is complete.

Governor Nixon initially announced the program in June of last year to assist with clean-up and humanitarian efforts after the Joplin tornado. The federal government initially provided $5.8 million in funding to hire 404 temporary workers. The program received additional funding to create 446 temporary jobs.

29 counties will receive the funding including Barry, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Giradeau, Carter, Dunlkin, Howell, Iorn, Jasper, Madison, Miller, Mississippi, New Madrid, Oregon, Ozark, Pemiscot, Polk, Reynolds, St. Francois, Scott, Shannon, St. Louis, Stoddard, Taney, Texas, Washington, Wayne, Webster, and Wright.