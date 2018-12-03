Missouri receives Liberty Bowl invite against Oklahoma State

Barry Odom piloted the Missouri football program to a second bowl appearance in his third season as the head coach.

COLUMBIA - Missouri coach Barry Odom will return to Memphis to lead the Tigers into the 60th Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31 against Oklahoma State. Odom was defensive coordinator for the Memphis Tigers from 2012-2015.

MU Athletic Director Jim Sterk received and accepted the invite Sunday afternoon. It's a rematch of the 2014 Cotton Bowl, which Missouri won 41-31.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. and fans can watch the game on ESPN.

Tickets for the bowl game are already on sale. Mizzou is allotted 8,000 tickets. Tickets are selling on Ticketmaster ranging in price from $75 to just more than $100.

OSU picked up six wins this season with three of those coming from Big 12 play. Mizzou will come into the Liberty Bowl with eight wins, four of those in conference play.