Missouri regulators deny streetlight proposal

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri utility regulators have denied a proposal from two St. Louis-area cities to purchase streetlights from an electric utility.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Missouri Public Service Commission on Wednesday unanimously voted to dismiss a proposal from the cities. Ballwin and O'Fallon sought authority to buy streetlights within their boundaries from Ameren Missouri.

The utility charges cities a flat fee for each of the streetlights.

O'Fallon pays Ameren about $1 million annually for the lights. Ballwin pays about $500,000. The cities say they could cut about 80 percent of their annual electric bills by switching to a metered rate based on their electricity use.

The newspaper reports that the commissioners didn't give a reason for their decision.