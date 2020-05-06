Missouri Regulators Warn of Utility Bill Scam

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri utility regulators are warning people of a scam claiming that President Barack Obama is providing credits on utility bills through a new federal program.

The Missouri Public Service Commission says the scam, which gained national attention last week, has also targeted some residents in Missouri.

Under the scam, victims typically receive an automated phone call informing them of the nonexistent federal utility program that will supposedly pay up to $1,000. The scammers claim they need people's Social Security and bank routing numbers in order to receive the money.

The PSC says people also are given a phony bank routing number that will supposedly pay their utility bills.