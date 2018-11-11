Missouri releases new bicentennial vehicle license plates

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri vehicle owners will be getting new red, white and blue license plates to commemorate the state's upcoming bicentennial.

The new plates will be distributed as people renew their licenses over the next couple of years. The goal is to have them all in place before the state's 200th anniversary in 2021.

The new design has a white background with dark blue letters and numbers. Missouri's prominent rivers are represented by red wavy lines on top and blue wavy lines on bottom. The state seal is in the middle.

It replaces a bluebird design that has been used since 2008.

The new plates cost the state about $17 million. That cost will be recouped by charging people extra fees of $3.36 for regular plates and $7.54 for personalized plates.