Missouri releases revised guidlines for long-term care facilities

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services revised its guidelines for long-term care facilities that choose to establish an Essential Caregiver program and/or resume general visits inside or outside the facility.

According to the new guidance, facilities that have not had any cases of COVID-19 among staff or residents, or those that have not had a facility-acquired case in the past 14 days, are able to allow general indoor visits for residents who do not or are not suspected to have COVID-19.

Outdoor visits may occur in any facility for residents who do not or are not suspected to have COVID-19 or have been released from isolation.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams said the state is thankful to reunite residents with their families.

“Like our federal partners, we believe allowing contact with loved ones and residents of our long-term care facilities is important to overall health especially after a prolonged separation.”

The guidelines state that five visitors may be designated for each resident, with two allowed to be present at a given time by appointment and with social distancing measures being practiced.

In addition to general visits, each resident may have one essential caregiver designed through the Essential Caregiver program. One additional essential caregiver may also be designated if the individual is a clergy member.

