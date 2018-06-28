Missouri Remembers Fallen Servicemen and Women

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Veterans Commission announced it will hold Memorial Day ceremonies at five State Veterans Cemeteries. Bloomfield, Fort Leonard Wood, Higginsville, Jacksonville, and Springfield all will host ceremonies Monday to remember those servicemen and women who have lost their lives since the civil war.

The Jefferson City ceremony will take place at the Jefferson City National Cemetery Monday with Army National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Regina Kilmer as the guest speaker. This will be followed by the reading of dozens of names of those who have fallen in the line of duty while serving in the military. The ceremony begins at 11:30 am.