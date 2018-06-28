Missouri Rep. Akin Issues Statement About 'Liberalism'

JEFERSON CITY (AP) - Republican Congressman Todd Akin, of Missouri, has offered an apology to individuals offended by his statement that "at the heart of liberalism really is a hatred for

God."

Akin, who is running for U.S. Senate, made the comment last week during a radio interview with Family Research Council President Tony Perkins. They were discussing a TV clip of the Pledge of Allegiance that omitted the phrase "under God" during NBC's broadcast of the U.S. Open golf tournament. NBC has since apologized.

Akin said Tuesday his statement was directed at the political movement of liberalism, not at any specific individual, and apologized if his wording gave a different impression. Akin said

his point was to "object to the systematic assault that attempts to remove any reference to God from the public square."