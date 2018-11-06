Missouri Rep. Rory Ellinger Dies at Age 72

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House member Rory Ellinger, of St. Louis County, has died after a battle against liver cancer.

Ellinger's death Wednesday was announced in the House by Minority Leader Jake Hummel and in the Senate by Sen. Joe Keaveny, who had been Ellinger's roommate in Jefferson City.

Ellinger was 72 years old.

The Democrat had announced last month that he would not seek re-election because of his health, and he had not been at the Capitol recently. Ellinger's failing health sparked quick action by lawmakers to pass his legislation that could allow nursing mothers to be excused from jury duty.

Nixon signed the bill into law last Thursday during a ceremony with Ellinger in his home town of University City.

Ellinger first was elected to the House in 2010.