Missouri Rep. Wagner Named to House Leadership

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri congresswoman Ann Wagner has been named to the Republican House leadership team.

Wagner, of St. Louis County, is one of five people selected for the "senior deputy whip team" by new House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. She is the only freshman member of Congress named to that leadership role.

The whip team is responsible for helping rally support for legislation.

Scalise is taking over as majority whip because current whip Kevin McCarthy was chosen by Republicans to replace House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, who was defeated in a recent Republican congressional primary.

Scalise said North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry will be his chief deputy whip. Wagner will be joined by representatives from Florida, Illinois, Ohio and South Dakota on the deputy whip team.