Missouri Reports 20 Arrests for Impaired Boating

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Water Patrol Division said its officers made 20 arrests for boating while intoxicated over the weekend. The weekend included two special enforcement operations in conjunction with a national campaign called Operation Dry Water.

Water Patrol Director Maj. Thomas Roam said officers checked 103 vessels and made seven arrests for boating while intoxicated during a two-hour checkpoint Saturday on the Lake of the Ozarks.

In southwest Missouri, 71 boats were stopped during a Saturday checkpoint on Table Rock Lake and three people were arrested for boating while intoxicated. The other 10 arrests occurred elsewhere around the state. Special enforcement operations will continue throughout the summer months.