Missouri reports nearly $190 million in losses from May 2019 tornadoes
JEFFERSON CITY - The final amount of insurance claims reported after the May 2019 tornadoes has amounted to nearly $190 million in damages, according to the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance.
June was the last month to file claims, and the final cost exceeds earlier estimates, which predicted $136 million.
The DCI reports 6,462 claims were made, and most of those claims have been closed.
The breakdown of the data is below, courtesy of the Missouri DCI.
|
Line of Business
|
Clms Reported
|
Closed W/ Pmt
|
Closed w/out Pmt
|
Losses Paid
|
Losses Incurred
|
% Closed
|
% Closed Without Pmt
|
Residential Property
|
3,780
|
2,759
|
947
|
$57,071,451
|
$58,871,827
|
98.0%
|
25.6%
|
Commercial Property
|
785
|
522
|
152
|
$63,845,128
|
$89,268,628
|
85.9%
|
22.6%
|
Business Interruption
|
58
|
40
|
9
|
$4,327,627
|
$5,247,653
|
84.5%
|
18.4%
|
Personal Auto
|
1,338
|
1,162
|
163
|
$8,271,432
|
$9,202,142
|
99.0%
|
12.3%
|
Commercial Auto
|
161
|
109
|
30
|
$18,127,216
|
$18,249,557
|
86.3%
|
21.6%
|
All Other Lines
|
340
|
197
|
73
|
$8,252,644
|
$8,796,829
|
79.4%
|
27.0%
|
Totals
|
6,462
|
4,789
|
1,374
|
$159,895,498
|
$189,636,636
|
95.4%
|
22.3%
