Missouri reports nearly $190 million in losses from May 2019 tornadoes

JEFFERSON CITY - The final amount of insurance claims reported after the May 2019 tornadoes has amounted to nearly $190 million in damages, according to the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance.

June was the last month to file claims, and the final cost exceeds earlier estimates, which predicted $136 million.

The DCI reports 6,462 claims were made, and most of those claims have been closed.

The breakdown of the data is below, courtesy of the Missouri DCI.