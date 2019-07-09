Missouri represented in All-Star game

CLEVELAND - The MLB All-Star game is set for Tuesday Night at Progressive Field.

The starting pitchers were announced. 36 year-old Justin Verlander will start for the American League. He is an eight time All-Star and will make his second start. Verlander is 10-4 this season with a 2.98 earned run average for the American League west leading Houston Astros.

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu makes the start for the National League. Ryu will be the First South Korean-born pitcher to start at the All-Star game. He is 10-2 for the Dodgers this season with a 1.73 earned run average. Ryu has walked only 10 batters all season. He records the best E-R-A in baseball since the start of last season.

Both Missouri teams have players that were invited to the All-Star game. Kansas City Royals outfielder Whit Merriefield, and St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul Dejong will both become first-time All-Stars.