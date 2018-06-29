Missouri Republican wants to eliminate concealed carry law

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri Republican lawmaker wants to decriminalize concealing a gun without a permit.

Rep. Eric Burlison, of Springfield, introduced a measure Thursday that would decriminalize carrying a concealed weapon including firearms, knives and batons.

The bill would eliminate the requirement for individuals to get a permit in order to conceal a gun.

Burlison says citizens already have the right to carry a weapon openly and that the requirement to go through training and pay for a permit to wear a layer of clothing over the gun was silly.

He also says it's probably unconstitutional because of the gun-rights amendment added to the state's constitution in August.

The measure would not remove a requirement for a concealed carry at a school or place of worship to carry a gun.