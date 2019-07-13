Missouri Republican Will Be Sworn In Despite Pending Litigation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House Speaker Tim Jones says the legal wrangling from a November election won't prevent the swearing-in of a southeastern Missouri Republican lawmaker.

Kent Hampton defeated Democrat Tom Todd in the 150th House District. Todd is challenging the outcome in court because some voters who live in a neighboring district were given the wrong ballots and vice versa.

The secretary of state's office says Hampton will be included on a list of elected legislators with a note that there is pending litigation.

Jones said he planned to seat Hampton when the 2013 legislative session starts Wednesday. Jones says there has been no newly discovered evidence to change his decision.