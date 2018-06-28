Missouri Republicans call for Ebola travel ban

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Some Missouri lawmakers are concerned the state isn't doing enough to prevent an Ebola outbreak.

At a hearing with state health officials Wednesday, Republican senators questioned whether emergency responders have the training and resources to handle the deadly virus.

Republican Sens. Kurt Schaefer of Columbia and Rob Schaaf of St. Joseph also say they want the governor to issue a travel ban against those who have been to countries with Ebola outbreaks.

There are no cases of Ebola in Missouri, and the state health department director says it's difficult to contract the virus except through close contact with bodily fluids.

Department of Health and Senior Services Director Gail Vasterling says regional training is planned to teach health care workers how to put on protective gear and follow other federally recommended protocols.