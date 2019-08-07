Missouri Republicans change delegate rules for 2016 campaign

3 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Monday, September 14 2015 Sep 14, 2015 Monday, September 14, 2015 3:18:49 PM CDT September 14, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Republicans are changing the way they award delegates in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Republicans traditionally have awarded all of the state's presidential delegates for the Republican National Convention to whoever gets the most votes in the statewide primary.

But in 2016, that will occur only if one candidate gets greater than half of the statewide vote.

Otherwise, Republicans plan to divide their 52 delegates. The top vote getter statewide will get nine delegates and the top vote getter in each of the state's eight congressional districts will get five delegates. The state party chairman and two national committee members also will each get a delegate vote at the national convention.

State Republican officials say they hope the change will make Missouri a more competitive place to campaign.

