Missouri Republicans push right to work bill forward

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A bill prohibiting mandatory union fees in workplaces is moving to the Missouri Senate after winning House approval.

The 100-59 vote Thursday by the House comes after Republican supermajorities made the right-to-work law a priority for this year.

If the law passes, employees won't be required to pay union fees, even though the union may still be required to represent all employees.

Proponents say the laws give workers more freedom and will bring more jobs to Missouri. Opponents argue it will take power away from unions and lead to lower wages.

Republicans voted 99-15 in favor of the bill. Rep. Courtney Curtis was the only Democrat voting in favor of the proposal.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has pledged to sign it into law if it also passes the Senate.