Missouri Republicans take second look at tax code changes

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Republican lawmakers are pushing ahead with sales tax exemptions and a requirement that businesses be notified when the application of the tax code changes.

Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed several tax-related bills last year and the Legislature did not override them.

This year, some lawmakers say they're working with Nixon and the state's revenue department to make sure the bills are successful.

Republican Sen. Will Kraus, of Lee's Summit, says he's added a "reasonable person" standard to his bill requiring businesses to be notified when the Department of Revenue changes the way it interprets the sales tax law. Kraus says the change was requested by the department.

Other bills moving forward this year include exemptions for utility companies, data storage centers and gym memberships.