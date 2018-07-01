Missouri Republicans to Debate in US Senate Race

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Missouri's leading Republican Senate candidates will be facing off in a debate.



Former state Treasurer Sarah Steelman, Congressman Todd Akin and businessman John Brunner are to meet at 7 p.m. Friday in St. Louis for a debate being hosted by television station KMOV.



The debate comes one month before the Aug. 7 primary that will determine which Republican will face Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in November.



McCaskill has no opposition in the Democratic primary.

[Photo courtesy of DonkeyHotey via Flickr]