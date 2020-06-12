Missouri Republicans to Select Presidential Delegates

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Republicans from across Missouri will gather this weekend in Springfield for their state convention.

The agenda includes the selection of 25 delegates to the Republican National Convention who will be bound to support a particular presidential candidate. Likely Republican nominee Mitt Romney is expected to gain most, if not all, of those delegates.

Missouri Republicans are awarding their presidential delegates in a multi-step process this year. Twenty-four other delegates were picked in April at a series of congressional district conventions.

Romney won half of those delegates. But some delegates also went to Rick Santorum, Ron Paul and Newt Gingrich.

Missouri Democrats will be holding their state convention on June 9 at the Lake of the Ozarks.