Missouri Returns from Bye, Gets Kentucky

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Missouri returns from a welcome bye week after starting its first year in the SEC at 0-4.

The Tigers resume play Saturday against Kentucky (1-7, 0-5 SEC), which has seen its own fair share of injuries and enters the matchup with a six-game losing streak.

Missouri coach Gary Pinkel says his team needed the off week to heal and work on problems. The Tigers have been outscored 133-55 in their first four conference games. The team expects redshirt freshman Corbin Berkstresser to make his third career start at quarterback.