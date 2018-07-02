Missouri Reveals First SEC Football Schedule

COLUMBIA - The Southeastern Conference revealed its football schedule Wednesday morning. It is the first time the University of Missouri is included. The Tigers joins the SEC conference in the summer of 2012.

Here is Missouri's schedule with the home games in BOLD.

MISSOURI

Sept. 8: GEORGIA

Sept. 22: at South Carolina

Oct. 6: VANDERBILT

Oct. 13: ALABAMA

Oct. 27: KENTUCKY (Homecoming)

Nov. 3: at Florida

Nov. 10: at Tennessee

Nov. 24: at Texas A&M

Mizzou has also set a non-conference game with Arizona State on September 15th at Faurot Field. Currently September 1st, September 29nd, October 20th and November 17th are open weeks on the schedule. The Mizzou Athletic department is working to schedule three other non-conference games for any of those time slots. One week must stay open as a bye week for the Tigers.

The Missouri Alumni Association has also announced the October 27th game will be Homecoming.

If you would like to see all of the SEC schedules, visit the SEC website.