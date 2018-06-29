Missouri revenue collections rise by millions

JEFFERSON CITY - The state of Missouri's July 2014 net general revenue collections have increased 6.5% compared to July 2013. State Budget Director Linda Luebbering announced Monday last year's general revenue collections rose from $481.4 million to $512.9 million.

The collections by tax type this year compared to last year were:

Individual income tax collections- Increased 9.2%

Sales and use tax collections- Decreased 0.2%

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections- Decreased 7.2%

All other collections- Increased 32.6%

Refunds- Increased 7.3%