Missouri Revenue Up About Two Percent Over Last Year

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A new report shows Missouri revenues were up slightly as the state heads toward the last few months of its fiscal year.

State figures released Wednesday show the state's net general revenue increased 1.7 percent through March compared with the same point last year.

State Budget Director Linda Luebbering says the revenue numbers show Missouri is on pace to meet this year's budget projections set by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon's administration. But she added that sales tax receipts are currently coming in below projections.

Missouri also borrowed $200 million this month. Luebbering says the state routinely borrows cash this time of year because of increased tax refunds, which are up 4.4 percent from last year.

The state's current budget year began last July and runs through June 30.