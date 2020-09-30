Missouri Revenues Falling Short of Projections
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Will Missouri's budget be in the black? Or red?
The answer could come Wednesday as state officials are expected to release the final revenue figures for the 2014 fiscal year that ended on Monday.
Heading into the last couple of weeks of the budget year, Missouri's revenues were lagging slightly behind the previous year. But they were well short of the growth projections upon which the budget was based.
The shortfall was due primarily to a decline in individual income tax collections.
Gov. Jay Nixon already has vetoed and frozen spending for 2015 budget year that started Tuesday. Those budget actions were due largely to the worse-than-expected state tax revenues.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department concluded their part of the investigation in regard to the Mengqi Ji case, a Columbia... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Tuesday's Presidential debate was different than years past and not just because there was no crowd in... More >>
in
(CNN) - The Senate on Wednesday approved a stopgap spending bill in order to avert a government shutdown just hours... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Health Department released guidelines for trick or treating on Halloween. There are numerous activities... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Missouri Head Football Coach Eliah Drinkwitz drew attention on Wednesday when he spoke up about the SEC's lack of... More >>
in
MIDWAY - A string of burglaries and larcenies have impacted more than a dozen properties around the Midway area. ... More >>
in
MARSHALL- Marshall Public Schools went remote Wednesday, after Superintendent Dr. Carol Maher met with her team and decided COVID-19 numbers... More >>
in
NASHVILLE (AP) — The NFL says the Pittsburgh-Tennessee game originally scheduled for Sunday will be played either Monday or Tuesday... More >>
in
(CNN) -- After a five-month battle with leukemia, the first known person to be cured of HIV has died of... More >>
in
CENTRALIA - The sweet smells of lavender and grass hang heavily over Jason Lockwood's workshop. Lockwood and his wife... More >>
in
SEDALIA - Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada confirmed that at least 1,200 blank absentee ballots were reported missing Wednesday... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The global pandemic has stress levels running high these days. "One of the first things on everyone's... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy plunged at a record rate in the spring but is poised to swing to... More >>
in
PARIS (AP) — Saying she is “struggling to walk,” Serena Williams ended her latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam... More >>
in
(CNN) — The World Health Organization has announced an agreement to make rapid Covid-19 tests available to lower and middle-income... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
in
Columbia College launches a virtual tutoring program Columbia College is launching a virtual tutoring program on Thursday, October 1.... More >>
in
CLEVELAND (AP) — The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and... More >>
in