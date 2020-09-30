Missouri Revenues Falling Short of Projections

6 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, July 02 2014 Jul 2, 2014 Wednesday, July 02, 2014 3:39:00 AM CDT July 02, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Will Missouri's budget be in the black? Or red?

The answer could come Wednesday as state officials are expected to release the final revenue figures for the 2014 fiscal year that ended on Monday.

Heading into the last couple of weeks of the budget year, Missouri's revenues were lagging slightly behind the previous year. But they were well short of the growth projections upon which the budget was based.

The shortfall was due primarily to a decline in individual income tax collections.

Gov. Jay Nixon already has vetoed and frozen spending for 2015 budget year that started Tuesday. Those budget actions were due largely to the worse-than-expected state tax revenues.

 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia police conclude investigation in Mengqi Ji case
Columbia police conclude investigation in Mengqi Ji case
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department concluded their part of the investigation in regard to the Mengqi Ji case, a Columbia... More >>
38 minutes ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 6:22:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Presidential debate leaves many more annoyed than informed
Presidential debate leaves many more annoyed than informed
JEFFERSON CITY - Tuesday's Presidential debate was different than years past and not just because there was no crowd in... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 5:49:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Senate approves stopgap bill to prevent shutdown ahead of midnight deadline
Senate approves stopgap bill to prevent shutdown ahead of midnight deadline
(CNN) - The Senate on Wednesday approved a stopgap spending bill in order to avert a government shutdown just hours... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 5:47:04 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Boone County releases guidelines for trick or treating
Boone County releases guidelines for trick or treating
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Health Department released guidelines for trick or treating on Halloween. There are numerous activities... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 5:47:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Drinkwitz calls lack of standardized public COVID reporting in SEC a 'free-for-all'
Drinkwitz calls lack of standardized public COVID reporting in SEC a 'free-for-all'
COLUMBIA- Missouri Head Football Coach Eliah Drinkwitz drew attention on Wednesday when he spoke up about the SEC's lack of... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 3:33:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in Sports

Midway residents search for answers after string of burglaries
Midway residents search for answers after string of burglaries
MIDWAY - A string of burglaries and larcenies have impacted more than a dozen properties around the Midway area. ... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 3:16:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Mixed emotions after local school district overlooks quarantine
Mixed emotions after local school district overlooks quarantine
MARSHALL- Marshall Public Schools went remote Wednesday, after Superintendent Dr. Carol Maher met with her team and decided COVID-19 numbers... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 1:42:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday
Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday
NASHVILLE (AP) — The NFL says the Pittsburgh-Tennessee game originally scheduled for Sunday will be played either Monday or Tuesday... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 12:26:34 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in Sports

The first known person to be cured of HIV has died of cancer
The first known person to be cured of HIV has died of cancer
(CNN) -- After a five-month battle with leukemia, the first known person to be cured of HIV has died of... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 11:49:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Local lavender farm brings good cheer
Local lavender farm brings good cheer
CENTRALIA - The sweet smells of lavender and grass hang heavily over Jason Lockwood's workshop. Lockwood and his wife... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 11:30:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Pettis Co. Clerk: 1,200 unfilled absentee ballots missing; no voters impacted
Pettis Co. Clerk: 1,200 unfilled absentee ballots missing; no voters impacted
SEDALIA - Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada confirmed that at least 1,200 blank absentee ballots were reported missing Wednesday... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 9:48:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

How to talk about mental health with your boss
How to talk about mental health with your boss
(CNN) -- The global pandemic has stress levels running high these days. "One of the first things on everyone's... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 9:44:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Economy plunges 31.4% in spring but big rebound expected
Economy plunges 31.4% in spring but big rebound expected
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy plunged at a record rate in the spring but is poised to swing to... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 8:27:48 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with hurt Achilles
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with hurt Achilles
PARIS (AP) — Saying she is “struggling to walk,” Serena Williams ended her latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 8:00:39 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

WHO announces COVID-19 rapid tests for low- and middle-income countries
WHO announces COVID-19 rapid tests for low- and middle-income countries
(CNN) — The World Health Organization has announced an agreement to make rapid Covid-19 tests available to lower and middle-income... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 7:39:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: CPS Board plans to meet for special session Tuesday
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: CPS Board plans to meet for special session Tuesday
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 6:16:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 30
Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 30
Columbia College launches a virtual tutoring program Columbia College is launching a virtual tutoring program on Thursday, October 1.... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 5:26:22 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions
Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions
CLEVELAND (AP) — The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 4:36:09 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 63°
8pm 58°
9pm 56°
10pm 54°