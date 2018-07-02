Missouri revenues up 4 percent, but shy of budget

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's revenues are up more than 4 percent through the first third of the fiscal year, but the state's budget chief says that's far shy of what's needed.

Revenue figures released Tuesday show individual income tax collections are up 5.8 percent and sales tax collections are up 3.3 percent from July through October.

When those are added to other revenue sources, Missouri's finances grew at 4.3 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.

State budget director Linda Luebbering says that's well short of the roughly 11 percent general revenue growth that would be needed to pay for all of the budgeted expenses.

Missouri borrowed an additional $100 million for its cash-reserve fund during October, raising the yearly total to $300 million. That must be paid back by May.