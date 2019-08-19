Missouri River at Flood Levels after Heavy Rain

JEFFERSON CITY - According to the National Weather Service, the Missouri River is at 30.8 feet Monday morning. The river is considered at "flood level" near Jefferson City when it reaches 27 feet. The quickly rising waters are thanks to this spring's heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service said there will be a flood warning for Missouri until Thursday morning.

The reports said when the Missouri River in Jefferson City reaches 31 feet it will flood the rail road tracks, the Cedar City Levee at the Highway 63 bridge, the Capitol View Levee south of the airport, the Wainwright Levee, and the Jacobs Levee near Tebbetts.

Officials said not to drive into flooded areas or roads.