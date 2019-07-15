Missouri River at Jefferson City dips below minor flood stage

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River at Jefferson City is now back below minor flood stage as of Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

On Sunday evening, the river was at 22.7 feet. The river begins to flood its banks at 20 feet. KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist Kenton Geweke said to expect the banks to remain overflowed through the week.

Geweke also said at this level, the Katy Trail in Rocheport should no longer be flooded.

The area has been dealing with flood waters for months. The river at Jefferson City first crested back in April at 28.13 feet. The river hit an historic crest of 33.44 feet on June 5th and has since been slowly receding.

The highest crest ever recorded was in July 1993 at 38.65 feet.