Missouri River Bridge Work Zone Removed

JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to remove the work zone on the U.S. 54 Eastbound and U.S. 63 Northbound bridge that's been up for a year. MODOT plans to remove the work zone on Saturday morning.

The McCarty Street ramp will be open to traffic. The Main Street ramp and new bike and pedestrain bridge attachment will be closed until April 8th.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m Friday April 8th. The event is open to the public. It will take place at the Missouri Department of Conservation's Carl R. Noren fishing acess area on the northside of the river.