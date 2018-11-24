Missouri River Floods Farmers' Fields

BOONE COUNTY - Farmers in Boone County spent hours pumping water out of their fields Monday and into the Missouri River.

Rain fall, run off from the hills and flooding from the Missouri river has left farmers with fields full of water. Robert Diederich said he has multiple pumps that can move up to 30,000 gallons of water a minute.

"I drained the fields and replanted, but now they're flooded again and I'll have to do it over again," Diederich said.

The Army Corps of Engineers is in charge of regulating the Missouri River levels. It controls the levees and dams along the river. Jud Kneuvean, the emergency management chief of the Kansas City branch, said there are no levees near Boone County.

"Most of the flooding of the Missouri River in that area is actually from excess rainfall and not caused by levee control," Kneuvean said.

There are no reservoirs in the area for the Army Corps to block water into when the area encounters heavy amounts of rain.

Diederich doesn't blame the Army Corps for the flooding in his fields.

"You'd need a crystal ball to know when to start blocking the water off way up in the Dakotas," Diederich said. "Somewhere there is always going to be flooding every year, either up there or down here."

He said he spent days draining his fields last month and is ready to do it again if his fields get any more rain. He said it is all part of being a farmer in Missouri.

"Every year it seems is another record year, record rainfall or record drought, I'm ready for a regular year now," Diederich said.

He said he has already lost around 200 acres of crops this year due to the flooding.