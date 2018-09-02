Missouri River Floods Make it Hard to Get Around

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A new levee breach in northwestern Missouri threatens to close yet another section of Interstate 29.

Holt County emergency management officials said Wednesday the Mill Creek levee has failed, sending still more floodwater into the evacuated town of Corning. Water is about 8 feet deep in the small town between the Missouri River and the Tarkio River.

Officials say the failure is threatening I-29 at the 99 mile marker. The interstate is already closed 11 miles north at marker 110 in Atchison County, near the Iowa border.

Meanwhile, crews are racing to build a 4-foot earthen levee around the water treatment facility in the Holt County town of Craig. Residents there are already under orders to evacuate as floodwaters continue to rise, and most have already left.