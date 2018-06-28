Missouri River Hits Flood Stage

BOONVILLE - The Missouri River was more than a foot above flood stage levels in Boonville as of Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, a gauge placed in the river alongside Boonville indicated the area would experience minor flooding. Glasgow was already experiencing moderate levels of flooding on Thursday.

Tim Patronski, who works with the Midwestern region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said his agency had yet to become involved in combating flooding along the Missouri River.

"Unless there's a broader emergency, flooding on the main stem of the Missouri River would fall under the U.S. Army Corps of Civil Engineers' area of expertise," Patronski said.

Jody Farhat, the Chief of the Corps' Missouri River Water Managment division based in Omaha, said the USACE began reducing water levels near the river's basin in Gavins Point, located near the South Dakota-Nebraska state line.

"Beginning last Sunday, we began reducing water levels from 24,000 cubic-feet-per-second to 12,000 cubic-feet-per-second," Farhat said. "It's the lowest level we can have without impacting the municipal water intake for a community right before the dam."

Farhat called the reduction a normal flood control measure. She also said it would take mid-Missouri roughly a week to notice any impact from the reduced water levels.