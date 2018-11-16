Missouri River Levee Fails in Southwest Iowa

PERCIVAL, Iowa (AP) - Authorities are reporting that a Missouri River levee has failed near Percival in the southwest corner of the state.



The National Weather Service says the breach occurred Thursday morning a mile northwest of Percival in Fremont County.



Local emergency officials told the weather service that the breach is expected to flood only previously evacuated areas between Interstate 29 and the river. Percival sits just east of the interstate.