Missouri River Levee Hole Grows to 300 Ft. in Missouri

HAMBURG, Iowa (AP) - Federal officials say the swollen Missouri River has punched a nearly 300-foot hole into a levee near the southwest Iowa town of Hamburg, and powerful floodwaters are continuing to widen the breach.

It's one of two levees that ruptured along the river Monday morning, sending torrents of water over rural farmland toward Hamburg and the Missouri resort town of Big Lake.

Officials originally estimated that the levee just south of Hamburg had a 50-foot hole, but it had grown to nearly 300 feet by Monday evening.

Floodwaters are expected by Wednesday to reach the top of a secondary levee protecting Hamburg, home to about 1,100 people.

The Army Corps of Engineers says crews are working to add another 3 feet to that levee. If it breaks, parts of Hamburg could be under 10 feet of standing water.