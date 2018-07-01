Missouri River Levels Lower Than Normal

JEFFERSON CITY - U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) data out Tuesday showed Missouri River water levels near Jefferson City lower than normal.

On Tuesday, the river measured 12.18 feet under the northbound bridge of U.S. Highways 54/63. On the same day in 2012, the river measured 15.06 feet at the same location.

USGS Supervisory Research Hydrologist Robert Jacobson said forecasts show the river will be lower than normal for 2013, but a drastic improvement from last summer.

Jacobson said that rain and snow pack depths influence river water levels. Even with the lower then normal river levels, Jacobson said the USGS is predicting a complete navigation season.

The Missouri River navigation season runs from April to September.