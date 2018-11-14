Missouri River on the Rise

The recent rain here in the midwest has caused major flooding near Kansas City. Mid-Missourians fear those high waters will cause problems here. Officials from all the state departments met in a major conference call Monday afternoon. They discussed how to react to the river that is rising very quickly right now after a long weekend of rainy weather.

The Department of Natural Resources is concerned with how the rising waters could hurt farmland along the river throughout the state. And even when the waters go down the very saturated corn fields would make things tough on farmers.

MoDOT is gearing up for the possibility of major flooding of roads toward Wednesday and Thursday of this week, including Highway 63 in Callaway County just outside of Jefferson City. It's preparing sand bags to line the highway and is considering bringing in concrete barriers to help keep the water off the road.

As of Monday afternoon, the water data on USGS.gov is measuring the river at 17 feet in the Jefferson City area with a flood stage of 23 feet. And in Boonville the estimate is at 20.4 feet with a flood stage starting at 21 feet.