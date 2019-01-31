Missouri River Regional Library expands delivery service

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri River Regional Library announced the expansion of its homebound delivery service on Thursday.

MRRL Friends members can volunteer to help deliver chosen books, music, and/or movies to more homes across Cole and Osage counties.

Missouri River Regional Library Director Claudia Cook said staff limitations were the biggest concern when trying to expand the program in the past.

"We are thrilled with the ability to provide those unable to come to the library with the opportunity to use the library’s resources," Cook said.

People can apply for the service and take a survey on their preferences.

Volunteer training will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 4 for interested MRRL Friends.

The library expects to deliver to more homes once all the volunteers have finished training.

For any questions, or to determine eligibility, call 573-634-2464 ext. 239 or 240.



