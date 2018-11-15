Missouri River Regional Library launches new reading program

JEFFERSON CITY - A new reading program started by the Missouri River Regional Library encourages children to read 1,000 books before they get to kindergarten.

This program is funded by the MRRL Foundation and Friends, and will give the children prizes every time they read 100 books. Once they reach the 1,000 book stage, the child will receive a t-shirt.

Director of the library, Claudia Cook said it's important to start reading at an early age.

"Literacy is so very important and to get off on the right track before going to school is something we promote at the library," Cook said.

Cook believes this program is a good start for parents and caregivers to interact with the children one on one.

"There are reading logs that we provide them," Cook said. "Having that one on one interaction helps so much with understanding and the enjoyment and it promotes the love of reading."

Cook went on to explain that reading does more than stimulate the mind: you create a bond with the characters and the plot of the story and that's what she loves most.

"I have scoliosis and it made me feel less alone, so often times that's what literacy does."

The program kicks off the start of National Friends of Libraries Week.