Missouri River Regional Library starts missing child safety program

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River Regional Library is adopting a missing child safety program.

Code Adam is a national initiative named after a six-year old boy, Adam Walsh, who was abducted from a Florida department store and later found murdered.

If a parent or caregiver notifies library staff that their child is missing, a staff member will announce over an intercom that Code Adam is happening.

The library's marketing manager, Natalie Newville, said there are action points for such situations.

"We all know that it's very important when a child goes missing to react quickly and to make sure that actions are taken quickly. This kind of reduces that and gives us all a peace of mind that we know what to do should the worst happen," Newville said.

Jefferson City parent Jennifer Kauffman, who is the mother of four, often takes her 7-year-old the library. She said she is looking forward to the enforcement of Code Adam.

"When my kids were little, it's easy for them to run off. I think that any security measure is a great policy to follow," she said.