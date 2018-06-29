Missouri River Runner Ridership Up

JEFFERSON CITY- More Missourians are taking the rails. According to a MoDOT news release, the number of travelers on Amtrak's Missouri River Runner trains grew by 74 percent from 2007-2012.

In the past year, more than 192,000 people took the train.

The Missouri River Runner serves Kansas City, St. Louis, and eight points in between: Kirkwood, Washington, Hermann, Jefferson City, Sedalia, Warrensburg, Lee's Summit, and Independence.