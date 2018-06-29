Missouri River Runner to Undergo Track Maintenance

JEFFERSON CITY - Amtrak is temporarily adjusting it's schedules between September 20 and October 8 to replace ties between Independence and Lee's Summit. The schedule change is to ensure River Runner trains operate without long delays and transfers. The schedule changes are as follows:

Westbound:

•Train 311 will depart all stations approximately two hours later, leaving St. Louis at 11:15 a.m. instead of 9:15 a.m. and arriving in Kansas City at 4:55 p.m. instead of 2:55 p.m.



•Train 313 will operate according to its regular schedule except at Sedalia, where it will depart about seven minutes earlier, leaving at 7:32 p.m. instead of 7:39 p.m.

Eastbound:

•Train 314 will operate according to its regular schedule until Oct. 1. From Oct. 1-8, it will depart all stations approximately one hour and 15 minutes earlier, departing Kansas City at 7 a.m. instead of 8:15 a.m. and arriving in St. Louis at 12:40 p.m. instead of 1:55 p.m.

•Train 316 will depart all stations approximately two hours later, leaving Kansas City at 5:55 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. and arriving in St. Louis at 11:35 p.m. instead of 9:40 p.m.